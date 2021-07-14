CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — A hearing is set for Wednesday on Beacon Hill to discuss a bill aimed at protecting K-9’s.

The bill, which has been dubbed “Nero’s Law”, was filed after the deadly shooting of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon. The 32-year-old Yarmouth police officer was killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a Barnstable home.

His K-9, Nero, was also shot, but under state law, first responders could not treat Nero at the scene.

He had to be driven to a vet.

He did recover, but the bill would change the law to allow animals injured in the line of duty to receive on site medical care.

