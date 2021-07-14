BOSTON (CBS) — Team USA won its first exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night, but Jayson Tatum was not part of the victory. The Celtics star missed the win over Argentina because of right knee soreness.
The injury isn’t considered serious and Tatum is considered day-to-day, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. It was likely just a precautionary move by Team USA, which was playing the second leg of a back-to-back.
While the injury update is promising, the fact that Tatum is dealing with any sort of ailment won’t make Celtics fans feel too good about the face of the franchise playing for Team USA this offseason. Tatum struggled through the first two exhibition games — both losses for the U.S. — averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds in loses to Nigeria and Australia. Tatum was just 4-for-12 against the Aussies on Monday, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.
Tatum was honored to make the Olympic squad, but if his knee does become an issue, it’s probably best for the 22-year-old to skip out on the trip to Tokyo.