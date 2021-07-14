BOSTON (CBS) — No team sent more representatives to the All-Star Game than the Boston Red Sox, and Kevin Cash managed to get them all into the game for the American League on Tuesday night.

Here’s how all five Red Sox — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Matt Barnes — fared in the Midsummer Classic, which the AL won, 5-2.

XANDER BOGAERTS

The AL’s starting shortstop for the second time, Bogaerts had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, the second of which drove in a run to give the AL a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.

You can decide who the best AL shortstop is, and we'll leave this here. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/YUCBWQ8gfK — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2021

The only time Bogaerts made an out came when Joe Buck was trying to interview him in the middle of his first at-bat. Bogaerts struck out swinging against Max Scherzer in that at-bat.

Defensively, Bogaerts had a clean night as well, fielding an easy grounder to end the first inning, and turning a 6-3 double play on Nick Castellanos to end the fourth inning.

Nate on the mound.

Xander turning two.

Just like home. pic.twitter.com/ata8mUKGxA — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2021

RAFAEL DEVERS

The Red Sox’ other starter got the first scoring rally started when he sent a high chopper over the head of first baseman Freddie Freeman in the second inning.

That hit came after a four-pitch walk from Aaron Judge, who advanced to third base on the hit. Judge would come home to score on a single by Marcus Semien, but Devers would end up being stranded when Teoscar Hernandez grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Devers didn’t have the most active day defensively, catching a pop-up on his only action of the night.

J.D. MARTINEZ

An All-Star for the fourth time in his career, Martinez had a quiet night in his two plate appearances.

He replaced Shohei Ohtani in the lineup — not on the mound — in the fifth inning, when he struck out swinging in a three-pitch at-bat against Trevor Rogers. He went down swinging again in the eighth inning, this time in a four-pitch at-bat against Freddy Peralta.

NATHAN EOVALDI

The first time All-Star had an effective outing for the AL, allowing just one hit in the fourth inning. That hit came with one out, and Eovaldi responded by inducing the 6-3 double play by Castellanos to end the frame.

Eovaldi needed just 10 pitches to get through the inning, with eight of them being strikes.

MATT BARNES

Barnes didn’t earn closing duties for this one; that honor went to Liam Hendriks, who had a slightly better first half of the season for the White Sox. But Barnes entered the game in the eighth inning, with the AL leading 5-2. He recorded an out with his first pitch, as Trea Turner flew out to begin the frame. Barnes then found a little bit of trouble, allowing a single to Justin Turner and another single to Eduardo Escobar.

Barnes got Jake Croneworth to line out for the second out of the inning but then walked Juan Soto with back-to-back curveballs that missed the zone. (The last one might not have, though.)

With the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate, Barnes then fell behind Kris Bryant 3-0. Bryant swung away at that 3-0 pitch and made solid contact, but left fielder Jared Walsh made a sliding catch to maintain that 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

Jared Walsh saves this one! pic.twitter.com/o3o0va94ma — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 14, 2021

Barnes earned a hold for his effort, which required 25 pitches (just 14 were strikes). Corbin Burnes was the only pitcher in the game who threw more pitches.

Now, all five of those All-Stars will head to New York, as the Red Sox will kick off the unofficial second half of the year with a four-game set in the Bronx against the Yankees.