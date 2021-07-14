CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
AUBURN (CBS) — Home Depot in Auburn is back open after an underground gas leak Tuesday night. The store was evacuated and forced to close at about 4 p.m. due to the leak in the rear of the building, the fire department said.

The gas company ignited the propane leak in a controlled burn, resulting in a flame that could be seen from Route 20. It lasted until about 2 a.m.

Auburn Fire shared video of the burn on social media.

Authorities said there was never any danger to anyone in the surrounding area.

 

