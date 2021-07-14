AUBURN (CBS) — Home Depot in Auburn is back open after an underground gas leak Tuesday night. The store was evacuated and forced to close at about 4 p.m. due to the leak in the rear of the building, the fire department said.
The gas company ignited the propane leak in a controlled burn, resulting in a flame that could be seen from Route 20. It lasted until about 2 a.m.
Auburn Fire shared video of the burn on social media.
The scene at #AuburnHomeDepot is secure. The controlled burn is expected to last until 2:00 a.m. @auburnmassfire and Osterman Gas are on scene for the duration. This is the last post on this incident for the night. #AuburnMA #AuburnHomeDepotLPG pic.twitter.com/RZESW4tMEk
— Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) July 13, 2021
Authorities said there was never any danger to anyone in the surrounding area.