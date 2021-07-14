ARLINGTON (CBS) – A man from California is facing a variety of charges after crashing a car onto a yard in Arlington and allegedly pulling a knife on the homeowner.
Police say 53-year-old Rodolfo Garces crashed on Lublin Street.
Garces then allegedly took out a knife when the homeowner approached him, then ran from the scene.
Police found him a short time later, hiding in the bushes.
He is now facing charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash after causing property damage and assault with a dangerous weapon.