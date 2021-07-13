BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s offense has certainly been a haven of productivity for undersized, overlooked slot receivers. It’s a tradition that began with Troy Brown before moving on to Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

While Brady respects Brown far too much to roast him on Twitter, he feels no such reverence for his other pals.

Brady posted a video from his famed practice field in Montana, claiming he was working out with Welker, Edelman, and Amendola. In fact, Brady was working out with three small children.

Great to have Wes, Jules and Danny out in Montana this week! Just missing my tightest tight end @WesWelker @Edelman11 @DannyAmendola @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/ZRfemGgdPH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 13, 2021

Get it? Because they’re not tall. They’re kids.

Classic roast.

Edelman responded quickly, tweeting, “This feels like an attack.”

This feels like an attack https://t.co/NzODYGhCmc — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 13, 2021

If it felt like an attack … that’s probably because that’s exactly what it was. A love-filled attack, sure, but an attack nonetheless.

Brady is of course preparing for the seventh Super Bowl defense of his career, as he enters his age 44 season — his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the Patriots. Edelman retired this spring, Amendola’s playing status is somewhat up in the air after a decent season with Detroit at age 35, and Welker’s the wide receivers coach for the 49ers. They may no longer have a place on the Patriots’ roster, but they’ll always be welcome on Brady’s field in Montana.