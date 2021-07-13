BOSTON (CBS) — The era of joint practices in the NFL has returned. Unsurprisingly, the Patriots are joining the fun.
The Patriots and Eagles announced on Tuesday that they will be holding joint practices for two days prior to their preseason game in August.
The practice sessions will be held Monday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The two teams will play their preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Belichick has long enjoyed participating in joint practice sessions during the summer, giving his team some live competition outside of the preseason game structure. Last year, though, with the coronavirus pandemic, joint practice sessions weren’t allowed, as the league did not even hold any preseason games.
In the announcement, the Patriots shared their history of joint training sessions:
2012: hosted New Orleans, traveled to Tampa Bay
2013: hosted Tampa Bay, traveled to Philadelphia
2014: hosted Philadelphia, traveled to Washington
2015: traveled to West Virginia (Saints)
2016: hosted New orleans and Chicago
2017: hosted Jacksonville, traveled to West Virginia (Texans)
2019: traveled to Tennessee and Detroit
There have been reports of the Patriots and Giants holding joing training sessions prior to their preseason Week 3 matchup, but there’s been no official announcement.