MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – The effort to get shots in arms is now on wheels. On Tuesday, the state’s VaxBus came to Middleboro to deliver Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

“It was a piece of cake. It was so easy. In and out. That’s what I was looking for,” said Middleboro resident Bobby. “I probably should have done it a couple of months ago. Plus, I wanted to give it a little bit to make sure no more side effects were popping up or anything like that.”

The Vax Bus is a targeted approach to combating vaccine hesitancy. Middleboro Health Officer Kayla Davis says the Plymouth County town is the ideal stop as the town lags behind the rest of the state in vaccinations.

While 62 percent of the statewide population is fully vaccinated, according to the most recent state data, only 48 percent of Middleboro is fully vaccinated.

“Is it the commute that people are having a hard time with? Are they a little scared going outside of our town?” Davis said.

Registered Nurse Sarah Bancroft has been traveling the state on the bus and says late vaccination is better than not at all.

“Doesn’t matter if its later. Just happy they’re getting vaccinated,” Bancroft said.

The Vax Bus is traveling to 28 communities between now and the beginning of August. It will return to Middleboro on August 3 to deliver second shots and welcome any newcomers.