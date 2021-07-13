CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Boston man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly lit off fireworks on a Cambridge road and drove off.
A person told police they witnessed the incident on Norfolk Street.
Police stopped the car in a nearby parking log and found the 27-year-old did not have a license.
Officers found 23 bottle rockets in the man’s car.
Cambridge Police said the man, who was not identified, is facing several charges.
“Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts and a number of nearby pedestrians/residents were alarmed by the loud bang of the fireworks. Additionally, a bottle of alcohol was observed being thrown out of the car window prior to the stop,” police said.