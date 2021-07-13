BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (CBS) – The Coast Guard rescued five people after their boat was apparently hit by a whale off of Block Island.
The group was fishing about 10 miles off of the Rhode Island coast on Sunday.
They say they saw a whale get close to their boat, then a few minutes later there was a loud boom and sudden impact so strong that one of the men fell overboard. The fisherman said he landed on top of the whale.
The other men got him back on the boat, and that’s when they realized they were taking on water.
“It looked like a pretty deep hole like it was crunched you could see into the boat,” one of the fishermen said.
The Coast Guard brought everyone back to shore without injuries.
The boat was towed toward Point Judith for repairs.