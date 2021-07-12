SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — A car crashed into a home in Salem, New Hampshire over the weekend, seriously injuring a girl inside. Police have now identified the driver as 37-year-old Scott Dowd, and say investigators have “determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.”
Police received multiple 911 calls about the crash on Saturday at about 2 p.m. The 2019 Acura RDX was heading south on Silver Brook Road when it went off the road and crashed into the home.
The driver was trapped inside the car when first responders arrived, and they also discovered a young girl hurt inside the home.
Crews removed Dowd through his car windshield and he was hospitalized. The girl was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery and is now in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation. Police have not said yet what charges Dowd may face.