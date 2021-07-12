PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — A popular summer destination on Cape Cod is seeing reports of some “breakthrough” COVID cases among visitors – meaning positive tests in those that have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We are aware of a handful of positive COVID cases being reported over the last few days among folks who have spent time in Provincetown,” Town Manager Alex Morse said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “We are in touch with the Health Department and Outer Cape Health Services and are closely monitoring the data.”READ MORE: Police Shoot Sword-Wielding Suspect At Everett Apartment
Morse emphasized that “the vaccine works” and symptoms are less severe in those that have received shots. He said nearly all of the year-round and part-time residents of Provincetown are fully vaccinated.
CBS News reports that the Delta variant accounts for more than half of new COVID cases in the United States, and 99.7% of new cases are among people who have not been vaccinated.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In New Hampshire Plane Crash
Morse says travelers headed to Provincetown and those concerned about getting COVID should “make decisions that feel right for them.”
“We have a lot of visitors in Town, and given the volume, it’s inevitable that cases will continue to pop up over the summer,” he said.MORE NEWS: ATV Driver Hurt After Jericho Mountain Park Crash