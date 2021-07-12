BOSTON (CBS) — There were celebrations in the streets of Boston’s North End Sunday evening after Italy’s national soccer team won the European Championship.
The heavily Italian neighborhood was buzzing after the big win. People had packed the streets to watch the game.READ MORE: Massachusetts State Courts To Lift Most COVID-19 Restrictions
Many told WBZ-TV it was a proud moment.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Murder Of Marquis Simmons In Milton
“It feels fantastic. What I really like is that I was born in Italy so I came here when I was a little kid but to see second-generation Italians, third-generation Italians, fourth-generation Italians come together and they’re singing the anthem and they know all the songs,” one man said.
Italy defeated England in a very close match that went to extra time and then to a penalty kick shootout.MORE NEWS: Rainy July Continues With Flash Flood Watch For Monday
This is the second time Italy has won the European Championship, but their first time in 1968.