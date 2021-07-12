MALDEN (CBS) – July is usually one of the slowest months of the year at Town Line Luxury Lanes in Malden. Desk employee Larry Porzio said, “they were going to take the time and make a lot of renovations. Now the owners are kind of laughing because we’re doing a bunch of renovations, but it’s been busy. It’s been busy this entire time.”

As the rain pushes people indoors, the bowling alley is welcoming the extra business. “We have 48 lanes here. Maybe we’d fill up 15-20 lanes here typically on a Sunday night in the summer. Last night I had about an hour wait at one point, we were completely full,” said Porzio.

Marisa DeFabrities of Watertown took her four-year-old daughter bowling for the first time Monday morning, sharing, “we just wanted to do something fun with her on a rainy, dreary day so yeah, brought her here, first time and she’s doing great!”

Movie theaters have also benefited from the weather in the Northeast, including Showcase Cinemas, which has nine locations in Massachusetts.

VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas Mark Malinowski said, “I will say the last few weekends, July 4th, we’ve had a lot of rain and some movies like ‘F9’ and ‘Black Widow’ have completely benefited from that and we’ve benefited from that. We’ve seen hundreds of thousands of folks come through our doors during those weekends.”

Level99 has been busy offering challenge-based activities geared towards adults, proving people of all ages are looking to get out of the house. “We’re coming out of COVID, people want to get hands on, they want to get back in a space with their friends,” said Matthew DuPlessie, Founder & CEO of Level99.

The Level99 Entertainment Complex opened in the Natick Mall in mid-June, and the rainy weather in Massachusetts is helping draw big crowds to the new business.

“It’s been wild. It’s really exceeded expectations here four weeks in. We just opened four weeks ago and at this point we’re well above projection so I’m really excited,” said DuPlessie.