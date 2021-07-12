BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 322 new confirmed COVID cases and 1 additional death in the state on Monday after no numbers were reported over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,897. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,647.
There were 56,372 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.55%.
There are 101 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday.
There are also 35 patients currently in intensive care.