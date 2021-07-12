BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette is running for office in Arkansas.
Bequette, who was a third-round pick by New England out of Arkansas in 2012, is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican against John Boozman (who is up for re-election) and two others in the party's primary.
The 32-year-old Bequette announced his bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday morning via a Twitter video:
As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront.
Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU
— Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021
“What is happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along,” Bequette said in his campaign ad. “Now more than ever, we have to stand up and fight for what we believe.”
In the video, Bequette touted his football career — sacking Tim Tebow in college as a Razorback and winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots and Tom Brady — and his military service. Following his NFL career, Bequette joined the U.S. Army and served in Iraq as a member of the 101st Airborne Division.
Bequette played in eight games for the Patriots over his first two seasons in the NFL. He was on the New England practice squad in 2014 and tried to transition to tight end in 2015, but was cut ahead of the season.