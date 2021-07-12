BOSTON (CBS) – A new week – and another washout. It has been one wet July, and for visitors to our fine city, packing the suitcase didn’t feel very summery.

“Cooler weather – it’s kind of fall like. We are very grateful we brought some raincoats and pants,” a couple from Maryland said.

“I wasn’t even wearing this. We found a store and I got a sweatshirt. It warmed up a little bit but we were cold for most of the day,” a tourist returning from Provincetown explained.

“I was hoping for it to be a little nicer weather. This is – OK,” a man from Pennsylvania said.

We were all hoping for a little nicer. Mother Nature put a literal damper on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. But after many months spent at home and apart from each other, a lot of people are still looking on the bright side – even under grey skies.

“It’s still better than my couch which I’ve been on for the last year and a half,” a woman said, laughing.

And the numbers prove it. Even after Tropical Storm Elsa poured and passed by, Boston Harbor City Cruises still welcomed 5,000 passengers this weekend.

“Saturday and Sunday were our best weekend since 2019 since before the pandemic. Codzilla was running, our Provincetown boat was running, our whale watches were sold out. We were doing lunch and dinner cruises. It was amazing,” VP and general manager Bob Lawler said.

“Tourists when they come to Boston, they have to get out of the hotel room and go do something,” Lawler said.

After all, the weather could be worse.

“It was rainy this morning and a little chilly. Better than 117 degrees in Las Vegas or something,” a man said.

“We’re just happy to be outside and visiting different places,” a visitor from Maryland said.