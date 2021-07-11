MILTON (CBS) – Police are seeking witnesses to a Saturday night shooting in Milton that left 25-year-old Marquis Simmons dead.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Belvoir Road.
The Norfolk District Attorney's office said the Milton man had driven to the area on a moped. Simmons got off the vehicle and was shot several yards away.
He was rushed to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery but did not survive.
Milton Police and Massachusetts State Police are searching for anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 898-4812.