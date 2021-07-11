BRENTWOOD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A portion of Route 125 through Brentwood was renamed in honor of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2014.
A dedication ceremony for the Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway was held Saturday.
Arkell was a long-serving police officer in Brentwood who was killed after responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2014.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan joined state leaders, members of the law enforcement community and Arkell's family at the ceremony.
