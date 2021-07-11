BOSTON (CBS) – A Cambridge man was charged with drunk driving early Sunday morning after slamming into a police cruiser in Roxbury.
It happened just before 1 a.m. on Columbus Ave.
A Boston Police officer was found laying on the ground next to his heavily damaged cruiser when backup arrived.
The officer was rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Louis Wallace, 33, of Cambridge, said he was driving outbound on Columbus Ave. and slammed into the cruiser, which was driving inbound.
Police said Wallace "could not provide any reason for the collision" and appeared unsteady on his feet while slurring his words. Officers also said they detected a strong smell of alcohol.
Wallace was charged with second offense operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.