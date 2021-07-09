WORCESTER (CBS) – The storm has passed, but the cleanup in Worcester is just beginning Friday evening.

“Oh when I saw my car, I was like oh my God,” said one man who found his car along Southbridge Street under thigh-high floodwaters. “The water was right here, but in order for me to get my car I had to pull up my pants and take my shoes to get into the water to get my car.”

As more people discovered their car submerged, they needed buckets to clean out their vehicles.

“I have all the floor, covered with water,” said another man.

It wasn’t any better along Route 146 in Millbury. A portion of the highway looked like a pond. The floodwaters brought tractor-trailers to a slow crawl and public works crews tried their best to clear the storm drains.

“Mother Nature, no, I’ll never be surprised,” said Jeff Avery who watched as tow trucks rescued drivers stuck along Route 9 in Framingham.

The floodwaters reached two to three feet deep in some spots. It left at least four drivers stuck underneath an overpass, backing up traffic for a couple hours.

“Pandemonium,” Avery described. “Traffic everywhere and cars trying to gamble going through.”

Even the tow trucks had to wait until the flood levels receded before pulling the vehicles out.

“I count myself lucky to get out of here,” said one driver.