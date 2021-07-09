BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore has broken his silence on his contract situation with the Patriots, asking for a raise ahead of the 2021 season.

While he’d like to get a little more cash, at least it sounds like Gilmore wants to remain in New England.

The corner is due to make a base salary of just $7 million after $5 million of his salary was given to him ahead of the 2020 campaign. Gilmore is heading into the final year of the five-year, $65 million deal that he signed with New England in 2017, and he’d like a bump in pay before suiting up for the Patriots in 2021.

“I just want what I’m worth, however that plays out,” Gilmore told ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the reporter Tweeted out Friday. “Every player should be paid what they’re worth. That’s just how it is.”

Anderson added that Gilmore is not looking to push a trade, and it certainly sounds like he wants to continue to roam the field for the Patriots. It has been reported that the two sides will get together to try and hammer out a deal ahead of training camp.

“Hopefully we can find some common ground and get it situated. I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play,” Gilmore told Anderson. “Right now I’m just trying to focus on myself and make sure I’m good mentally and physically.”

Gilmore missed five games last season with a mid-season knee injury and a quad injury late in the year that required him to go under the knife. He told Anderson that he feels stronger than he’s ever felt since the procedure, but isn’t sure if he’ll be 100 percent when training camp rolls around later this month.

Chances are Gilmore won’t be participating in training camp if his contract issue isn’t resolved. The 30-year-old veteran skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp this offseason.

Though he had a bit of a down season in 2020, Gilmore is still one of the top corners in football and would be sorely missed in the New England secondary if this situation turns sour. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Patriots, Gilmore was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass defenses, which followed a stellar 2018 season that ended with him intercepting Jared Goff to essentially seal the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.