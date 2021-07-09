BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 169 new confirmed COVID cases and zero additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,575. The total number of confirmed deaths remains 17,646.
There were 33,087 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.50%.
There are 87 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday.
There are also 25 patients currently in intensive care.