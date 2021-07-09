BOSTON (CBS) – A new floating restaurant is now open in Boston. If that’s not up your alley this weekend, you could head to the Berkshires for a new art exhibit, or check out a card show with visits from local pro athletes.

TALL SHIP RESTAURANT

A new restaurant in East Boston allows diners to enjoy views of the city and harbor, all while floating in the water. It’s called the Tall Ship and the 245-foot vessel turned oyster bar is docked at Pier One, with a menu that includes sushi, cheese boards, and cocktails. At the outdoor space just steps from the boat, guests can find live entertainment, games, and food trucks.

https://www.tallshipboston.com/

When: Monday-Thursday, 3-11pm; Friday-Sunday, 2pm-11pm

Where: East Boston, MA

Cost: Varies

OUTDOOR ART EXHIBIT

Head to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams to check out the recently opened exhibition “The Pipes” by Taryn Simon. The large scale outdoor sculpture is made up of 11 structures and is meant to be an immersive experience for the public. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://massmoca.org/event/taryn-simon-the-pipes/

When: Every day, 10am-6pm

Where: North Adams, MA

Cost: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors / Veterans, $12 Students with ID, $8 Kids (6–16)

CARD SHOW

This weekend, the Causeway Card Show is returning to Big Night Live. Over 100 vendor tables will feature sports cards of all kinds. Throughout the two-day event there will also be a live DJ, food and beverages, and special guests including professional athletes Tacko Fall and Chase Winovich.

https://www.causewaycardshow.com

When: July 10 & 11, 10am — 5pm

Where: Boston, MA

Cost: $5 admission