SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Salem, New Hampshire are looking for the man who robbed a Market Basket cashier Wednesday night.

Officers arrived to the supermarket on South Broadway at at about 9 p.m.

“Based on the initial investigation, police learned that the male suspect approached a cashier and demanded money,” police said in a statement. “He subsequently fled to the parking lot, got into a car and drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 40 and 50 years old and about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with an average build and gray beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-893-1911.

 

