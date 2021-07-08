BOSTON (CBS) – There is a new way to experience history at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. You can now use your phone on a guided tour of the memorial just by scanning QR codes around the site.
"We are all, those of us here today at least, aware of the rising, alarming, increase in anti-Semitic hate speech and violence, as well as the astonishing ignorance about the historic realities of the Holocaust," said Jeremy Burton, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston.
The new technology includes testimonials from local Holocaust survivors, a short history of the Holocaust, an explanation of the symbolism built into the memorial and resources for educators.
You can also experience the memorial virtually online at www.nehm.org.