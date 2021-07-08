BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 99 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,406. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,646.
There were 31,600 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.47%.
There are 89 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday.
There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.