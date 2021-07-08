Mac Jones' High School Coach: 'He's Got That Good Swag You Need As A Quarterback'Mac Jones has a knack for winning football games, something the Patriots are hoping he does a lot in the near future. One of his high school coaches is confident that Jones' winning ways will follow him to the NFL.

Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For GoldBiles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.

What One NFL Executive Believes Patriots Could Get In N'Keal Harry TradeOne NFL executive has an estimate for what the Patriots could get for N'Keal Harry on the trade market, and it isn't much.

Gillette Stadium Debuts Massive New Video BoardFans at Wednesday night's Revolution-Toronto FC match at Gillette Stadium were the first to see the massive new video display in the stadium.

Jayson Tatum Honored To Wear Kobe Bryant's No. 10 In OlympicsTatum said that wearing Bryant's No. 10 Olympic jersey is not something he takes lightly.