CONCORD (CBS) – Starting Friday, open water swimmers will once again be welcome at Walden Pond.
The open waters will come one week after the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation restricted swimming to marked areas, a move which came after a recent spate of drownings in Massachusetts. Many swimmers took to Twitter to express their frustration with the new rules.READ MORE: Moorish Science Temple Of America Says Rise Of The Moors Has 'Created A Great Confusion'
Open water swimmers will be asked to swim only before and after lifeguard shifts., which are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day. During that time, open water swimmers will be able to swim from 5-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekends. After Labor Day, open water swimming will be allowed during all open park hours.READ MORE: Brockton Bank Robbery Suspects Will Face Kidnapping Charges
The change, DCR said in a prepared statement, will “ensure that open water swimming is available to experienced swimmers while prioritizing safety for swimmers, lifeguards, and visitors to the waterfront.”MORE NEWS: Students From Winthrop Reportedly Delay Flight By Refusing To Wear Masks; FAA Investigating
Additionally, open water swimmers will be asked to used open water swim buoys for visibility, enter and exit through an open water swim lane and to maintain a distance of 100 feet from the boat launch and 50 feet from all boats or fishermen.