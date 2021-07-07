TOPSFIELD (CBS) – After being forced to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID pandemic, organizers announced the Topsfield Fair will be back this fall.
The fair will take place October 1-11.
Last year marked only the third time the fair, which began in 1818, was canceled. Dubbed “America’s Oldest Fair,” the event has only been canceled for the Spanish Flu and World War II.
“When the fair returned in 1946, it opened to record-breaking attendance,” said Topsfield Fair general manager James O’Brien. “Knowing how much people have missed going to events I expect this year’s fair will be a banner year for attendance. In preparation, we have installed additional sinks and hand-sanitizing stations to the hundreds already in place for added safety and convenience.”
Full-time and part-time staff members and hundreds of volunteers are needed for the fair. If interested, call (978) 887-5000. Vendors interested in setting up this fall can visit the Topsfield Fair website.
Tickets can be purchased online for $12 in advance or $15 during the fair.