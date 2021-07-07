BOSTON (CBS) — Among the over four million people who got fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts, fewer than half of them have registered for their shot at $1 million cash prizes or $300,000 scholarships from the state’s “VaxMillions” lottery.
The office of Treasurer Deborah Goldberg confirmed to WBZ-TV on Wednesday that around 1.8 million people have registered for the VaxMillions giveaway. Her office also said around 70,000 to 80,000 12- to 17-year-olds have signed up.
According to the state’s vaccine report on Tuesday, 4,240,473 people have been vaccinated in Massachusetts.
To be eligible for the drawings that start on July 26, entrants must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 22. Eligible residents must have been fully vaccinated in Massachusetts, unless they are a veteran who was vaccinated at a VA hospital elsewhere.
The website has two forms – one for those 18 and older and another for those between the ages of 12 and 17. You need your name, birth date, address and contact information to enter.
The deadline to register to qualify for all five drawings is July 22. Drawings will be held on five Mondays – July 26, August 2, August 9, August 16 and August 23. Winners will be announced three days after each drawing.
To register, visit VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.