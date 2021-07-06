BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will get a look at a potential depth piece at point guard this summer. Yam Madar will reportedly join the C’s at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Madar was drafted by Danny Ainge in the second round with the 47th pick last summer, and is on his way to Boston for pre-Summer League workouts, according to international reporter Moshe Barda. The 20-year-old played 30 games for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Super League last season, averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. Known for his ball-handling skills and defense, Madar also improved his shooting last year, hitting 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range.
Boston’s depth at point guard consists of just Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard following the Kemba Walker trade. Mix in the team’s lack of a first-round pick this year, and Madar could make the Celtics roster as a depth piece with a strong summer and training camp.
The Las Vegas Summer League begins on Aug. 8 with every NBA team playing five games over a span of 10 days.