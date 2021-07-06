WORCESTER (CBS) — A woman was arrested at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a truck, hitting a police cruiser and dragging an officer 20 feet, sources tell WBZ-TV.
Police got GPS information on the truck from its owner. The truck stopped at a construction detail, rammed a van, then backed into a police cruiser and dragged the detail officer, sources said. The officer was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.
Sources tell me the Officer is in the ER and is ok. https://t.co/3Q6maZydFh
— Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) July 6, 2021
A pursuit ensued into Millbury, Grafton and then back to Worcester at the McDonald’s. First responders could be seen carrying a woman into an ambulance.
Worcester police confirmed that they made an arrest and the incident is under investigation.