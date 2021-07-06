NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Neighbors in North Attleboro are rallying around a little boy with cancer after a thief’s thoughtless act.
Several months ago Brayden Tryon and his friends planted a sunflower, and they loved to watch it grow.
“Every time I look at the sunflowers before clinic, I think that ‘I’m going to do great today,’ and I come home from clinic thinking, ‘I did great.'”
But then someone ripped the sunflower out of the ground.
Neighbors were furious. But instead of going after that person, they started putting sunflowers up and down the street. Brayden’s mom says the support is touching.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s emotional. It’s definitely helped our family. It keeps us going,” Ashley Tryon said. “There’s a lot of times where, you know, childhood cancer is a dark valley, and coming down the street now it’s just a joy.”
Brayden still has a year and a half left of treatment.