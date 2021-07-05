WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police say a 17-year-old lifeguard was stabbed while working at Bell Pond after a group of men was asked to stop drinking and smoking in the park.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said it all started when a small group of young men in the park was told to stop drinking and smoking or they’d be asked to leave.
Police said it all started when a small group of young men in the park was told to stop drinking and smoking or they'd be asked to leave.

Several of them left without incident but one man, identified as 22-year-old Celestine Bigirimana was described as "verbally aggressive" and threatening.
According to investigators, he left but then came back with a small group and attacked the lifeguard. During the attack, the lifeguard was stabbed and hit with a stick.
Bigirimana is now facing several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Mohamed Abduhhalhi, 19, was arrested, as well as 23-year-old Melquan Jeffers and a 17-year-old juvenile.
The lifeguard was transported to the hospital. The severity of his injuries was not released.