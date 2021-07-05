MERRIMAC (CBS) – Police have a released a composite sketch of the suspect wanted in a home invasion and assault in Merrimac on Saturday night.
A woman who lives on Hillside Ave. was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife. The suspect threatened the woman and repeatedly assaulted her, police said. The woman was able to flee to a nearby home and call police.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’6” tall, approximately 40 years old with short brown hair, a thin build, light complexion, and a seasonal tan. He remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.