BOSTON (CBS) — A group of lucky guests was able to spend the Fourth of July on the USS Constitution. The ship held a lottery drawing to pick 25 winners who were allowed to bring a guest for an afternoon cruise on the world’s oldest commissioned warship.
The vessel left the Charlestown Navy Yard and went out to Castle Island where it fired off a 17-gun salute before returning.READ MORE: Off-Duty Firefighters Save Man In Cardiac Arrest While Driving Float In Quincy Fourth Of July Parade
“As a retired Navy person, being on this ship, just the history of it all, especially on Independence Day, with all the things going on in this country, it just brings back to heart what this country really means,” said attendee Doug Wood.READ MORE: NH Man Allegedly Stole Car With 2-Year-Old In Backseat
Over 5,000 people applied for the afternoon cruise.MORE NEWS: Oxford's Geoffrey Esper 2nd At Hot Dog Eating Contest; Joey Chestnut Wins With Record-Setting 76
The USS Constitution is currently open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.