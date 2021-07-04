BOSTON (CBS) – Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who was stabbed outside a Jewish school on Thursday, is recovering at home and said he is thankful for the outpouring of support he has received in the days since the attack.

Noginski was stabbed Thursday outside the Shaloh House in Brighton. Khaled Awad was arrested following the attack, which is being investigated as a potential hate crime. Awad pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

The rabbi, who is Russian-born and father of 12 children, released a video statement Saturday night thanking people from around the world for the outpouring of support.

“I’m feeling relatively well, although still in pain,” Noginski said. “Yes I’m in pain, but it could have been so much worse. It is also especially important that the assailant encountered me, and I was therefore able to divert his attention from the school and the children.”

Noginski said he hopes to return to his duties as soon as possible, and offered a message of hope.

“One message I would like to share with you is that the way to respond to darkness and evil is by increasing in acts of goodness and kindness,” he said.