NEW YORK (CBS) – New York City police arrested a New Hampshire man who allegedly stole a car with a 2-year-old girl inside.
According to NYPD, 33-year-old Tyler Hall of New Hampshire approached a woman while she was loading her child into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.
Hall allegedly told the woman to get the child out of the car, but she did not move fast enough. Hall took off the with the girl still in the back seat, police said.
Police chased Hall and took him into custody.
He is charged with robbery, vehicular assault, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
According to CBS New York, the girl was not hurt.