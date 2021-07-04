BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic gold medalist and Massachusetts native Aly Raisman is asking her followers to be on the lookout for her dog Mylo, who ran off Saturday night after becoming scared by fireworks.
Raisman said Mylo ran off from the Seaport neighborhood of Boston.
Mylo has a tag and was on a leash when he ran off.
To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZJCCUkSWGw
— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021
Though Raisman asked for her followers to reach out if they find her dog, she also asked them not to actively search for him.
“He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him,” Raisman said.
Anyone who sees Mylo is asked not to post the location on social media, but instead to message her at lynnraisman@gmail.com.