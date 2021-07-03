WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Members of a relatively unknown group were part of a standoff that closed Interstate 95 in Wakefield Saturday morning. The men claim to be part of a group called “The Rise of The Moors – The Moorish American Arms.”

Two people were arrested around 6:45 a.m. and seven more were arrested around 10:30 a.m., ending the standoff.

“This is not a well-known group. They’re not on the radar of law enforcement agencies widely across the country, but they are now,” WBZ security expert and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said.

“They are heavily armed. They’re a very difficult and dangerous group to deal with.”

Davis believes the standoff will end with everyone in the group arrested. “Eventually, people get tired of what they’re doing. You can’t have a major highway like the shutdown the holiday weekend for an indefinite period of time.”

“There can be force utilized to move in on these individuals and eventually take them into custody, but that’s going to be a very, very last resort.”

According to Davis, the men could be up against a slew of charges, including firearms charges, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, the group claimed they were peaceful and weren’t anti-government but according to Davis, that contradicts their published rhetoric where, “statements from the main actor in this, talking about the two-party system being a domestic enemy of theirs, identifying the FBI and the police as terrorists.”

The self-professed leader was live-streaming on social media while stopped on I-95.

Davis said it’s unusual for a group to be able to take over the narrative during a standoff. “It’s very unusual – unless the group has a plan; unless the group has been thoughtful about merging on the public scene. If that was their plan today, they’re achieving that goal.”

“Bear in mind that this is theater right now,” Davis said in the midst of the standoff. “The question is how long do you let this go on?”

He applauded State Police for keeping initial interactions with the group peaceful.

“[The trooper] is driving down the street, he sees a motorist that appears to be in need of assistance, and the trooper gets out to deal with what he thinks is a routine gas or motor vehicle problem, and comes up against this armed militia. It’s amazing that nothing bad happened at that initial encounter. A real tribute to the to the officer involved,” Davis said.

The highway has since reopened but there will be ongoing police activity in the area.