COLUMBUS, Ohio (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (7-2-3; 24 pts.) played to a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew (4-3-4; 16 pts.) in the first ever game at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening.

Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a headed shot that banked in off the crossbar – and capped off a 20-pass sequence from the Revolution – before Gustavo Bou doubled New England’s lead in the 30th minute with a left-footed finish of a grounded cross from Buchanan. Columbus’ Gyasi Zardes pulled one back for the hosts shortly before halftime, and then forced a Revolution own goal in the 69th minute that knotted the game at 2-2.

Bou has now scored in five consecutive appearances, which is the longest run of consecutive games with a goal by an MLS player this season. His six goals on the year are tied with Orlando’s Nani, Kansas City’s Alan Pulido, and Houston’s Maxi Urruti for fourth most across MLS this season. The Revolution improve to 13-1-8 all-time in matches when Bou – whose goal today was the 20th of his Revolution career – scores with today’s draw in Columbus.

Buchanan submitted a goal and an assist in the same match for the first time in his professional career today. His three goals are third most among Revolution players this season, while his three assists rank second on the team.

Buchanan will depart following today’s match to report for international duty with the Canada Men’s National Team, which he will represent at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup. DeJuan Jones collected his second assist of the season on Buchanan’s goal, giving him two on the year – a new single-season career high for the third-year veteran.

Also departing after today’s win is Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who will be joining the United States Men’s National Team for the Gold Cup. Turner recorded five saves in the draw, raising his total to 41 on the season, which is tied with Philadelphia’s Andre Blake for third-most in MLS.

In addition, forward Teal Bunbury came off the bench to record his 300th MLS appearance. The 12th-year veteran ranks eighth among active MLS players in games played.

New England returns to action on Wednesday, July 7, when the club hosts Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium. The contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.