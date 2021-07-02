BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 79 new confirmed COVID cases and 1 additional death in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,977. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,634.READ MORE: Fired Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White Says He Was Victim Of Racial Discrimination
There were 26,521 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson Says COVID Vaccine Lasts At Least 8 Months & Protects Against Delta Variant
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.38%.
There are 98 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.