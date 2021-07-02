BOSTON (CBS) — The body of a 19-year-old man from Boston who was seen struggling in the water off Castle Island in South Boston was recovered, according to Massachusetts State Police. He has been identified as Joao Alves Teixeira of Boston.
Teixeira was swimming with his 20-year-old brother and two other family members before the other family members returned to shore around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
“The pair was swimming approximately 150-200 yards from shore when the victim’s brother swam underwater, and when he re-surfaced, his brother was no longer in sight. The brother then began to search for Mr. Teixeira and he himself began to struggle to stay afloat,” State Police said.
Witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that the brothers swam too far out and started screaming for help.
“The screams for help. And it was really loud because I was on the other side of the Bay,” said witness Becka Akins.
Lifeguards used a paddleboard to save one of the brothers, but Teixeira was still missing for several hours before his body was discovered. Police say he suffered a seizure when he went under.
Around 7:30 p.m., members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team located Teixeira in about 30 feet of water.