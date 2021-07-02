BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy is in the market for a new assistant coach.
Burlington native Jay Pandolfo is leaving the Boston Bruins after five years as an assistant coach. He’s joining the coaching staff for Boston University, his alma mater.
Reports of Pandolfo’s departure had surfaced this week, and the Bruins confirmed Pandolfo’s move in a tweet thanking him.
Thank you, Jay.
Best of luck with @TerrierHockey! pic.twitter.com/0bbHTYUHPT
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 2, 2021
Pandolfo spent 15 years in the NHL as a player, 13 of those with the New Jersey Devils. He played 18 games for the Bruins in 2013, his final NHL season. He became a player development coach for the Bruins in 2014 and was elevated to director of player development in 2015.
Pandolfo is returning to BU, where he scored 79 goals and had 90 assists for 169 points in 136 games from 1992-96.