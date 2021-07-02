PLAINFIELD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – A former compound in New Hampshire that was at the center of an armed standoff with federal agents 14 years ago is now a “quintessential country estate” for sale for $1.59 million.
The 100-acre property on Center Of Town Road in Plainfield was once the home to Ed and Elaine Brown.
The Browns became anti-government celebrities in 2007 when they held federal agents at bay for nine months after they were convicted of tax evasion.
Their compound featured escape routes and U.S. marshals said it booby-trapped.
A businessman paid $250,000 for the property back in 2015. It has changed hands several times and was most recently bought by a couple from Maine, who renovated it.
Since then, it been updated into a "unique splendidly renovated contemporary home," according to the Sotheby's real estate listing.
