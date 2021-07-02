BOSTON (CBS) – Whether you’re into classic cars, picnics with live music, or are looking for a fun event with your dog, we have you covered in this week’s To Do List.

HARBORFEST – FIREWORKS, PARADE, CAR SHOW

Boston Harborfest is underway, helping celebrate the 4th of July in the city with a number of events over the weekend. Events include a classic car showcase on Summer Street Saturday afternoon, live entertainment throughout the day, and fireworks over Boston Harbor at night. Then on Sunday, there will be an Independence Day celebration featuring a parade from City Hall Plaza to Downtown Crossing.

https://www.bostonharborfest.com

When: Now through July 4th

Where: Boston’s Downtown Crossing

Cost: Free

POP-UP FOR POOCHES

A new pop-up isn’t just meant to be fun for humans, the real focus is on dogs. Baramor restaurant is hosting a dog-focused outdoor patio event bi-weekly on Wednesdays, with plenty of playtime and treats for your furry friend. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds going to local nonprofit Jr’s Paws for Cause.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barkamor-20-baramors-dog-focused-charity-fundraiser-pop-up-tickets-159647115821

Where: Baramor, Newton Center

When: Bi-weekly starting June 30, 5:30-9:30pm

Cost: $10 per person

LIVE MUSIC AND PICNIC

Every Thursday night Weir River Farm is hosting a live music and picnic series. Enjoy the performances and views from 5 p.m. to sunset – and everything else the property has to offer, including trails and visits with animals. Bring your own picnic or purchase food and drinks on site.

https://thetrustees.org/program/weir-river-farm-sunset-picnics

When: Thursdays, June 17 – October 7, 5:00pm – sunset

Where: Weir River Farm, Hingham

Cost: Adults: $9/Member $15/Nonmember, Kids: $6/Member $12/Nonmember