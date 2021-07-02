ONSET (CBS) — A baby owl was rescued by a police officer in Onset and was later reunited with its mother.
In early June, a young screech owl was found on the side of the road by a person walking a dog. The owl unable to fly, and the person found a Wareham police officer nearby to help it out.
Officer Gomes was able to remove the owlet from the road and contacted the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.
After Officer Gomes could not find the owl’s nesting area, it spent the night with him.
The next day, the officer inspected the trees in the area and used a bucket truck to put the owlette back into its mother’s nest.