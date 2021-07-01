WINTHROP (CBS) – Security will be tight for a vigil Thursday to honor the two victims of last weekend’s rampage in Winthrop. It starts at 7 p.m. outside the town hall.
Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper and retired Massachusetts State Trooper Dave Green, who were both Black, were shot and killed June 26 by Nathan Allen, according to investigators. They say Allen may have been an anti-Semitic white supremacist. He was shot and killed by Winthrop Police.
“The Winthrop Police Department is treating the security of this vigil and the safety of mourners and attendees with upmost care and consideration,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement.
“As we are expecting relatives of both murder victims to attend and speak, it is our aim to provide a proper, safe and solemn platform on which to grieve and remember the lives lost.”
Crews are setting up for the candlelight vigil in front of #Winthrop Town Hall to honor the two victims killed on Saturday. The chief says there will be a significant police presence and security will be a top priority. Family members of both victims are expected to speak @wbz pic.twitter.com/y3FgaFOxCO
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 1, 2021
Delehanty said there will be a “significant police presence” and that “security will be a top priority.”
There have been no specific threats against the candlelight vigil but the chief said no backpacks, handbags, coolers or bags of any kind will be allowed.