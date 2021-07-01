SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A large police search in Swampscott ended Thursday morning when a wanted suspect was taken into custody.
Swampscott Police were searching the area of Puritan Road with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police helicopters and K-9s for a person allegedly involved in an earlier domestic assault.
Police did not release specifics of the incident.
Just after 11 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect did not pose any threat to the public, police said.