BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 76 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,898. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,633.
There were 30,384 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.37%.
There are 102 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday.
There are also 29 patients currently in intensive care.